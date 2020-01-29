Home States Karnataka

Andhra bank staff mysteriously lose suitcase with Rs 40 lakh in Tumakaru

While returning, they had a flat tire and summoned a local mechanic who replaced it with the stepney. Later, they found one of the suitcases with Rs 40 lakh cash missing.

Published: 29th January 2020 07:10 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Three employees of the Syndicate Bank sponsored Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank mysteriously lost Rs 40 lakh on Fort Road in Sira town on Tuesday evening.

The bank's Peddamanthuru branch manager Krishna Mohan, Rolla branch manager Srinivasulu Reddy and another staffer Anjinappa withdrew Rs 1 crore from the State Bank of India at the taluk office premises in Sira town. They stashed Rs 55 lakh in a suitcase, Rs 40 lakh in another and the remaining Rs 5 lakh in a bag.

While returning, they had a flat tire and summoned a local mechanic who replaced it with the stepney. Later, they found one of the suitcases with Rs 40 lakh cash missing. "It belonged to the Peddamanthuru branch of Ananthapura district", said police.

They lodged a complaint with the police. Sira Deputy Superintendent of police Kumarappa informed TNIE that they had interrogated the branch managers and the mechanic.

"At this juncture, we cannot reveal more on the incident as the investigation is still underway", he clarified. The SP Kona Vamsi Krishna had also visited the spot.

