Bidar cops quiz kids in station over anti-Modi play, draw flak

Express News Service

BIDAR: The police inquiry into the incident where students of Shaheen Primary and High School here had staged a drama against the Citizenship Amendment Act, has drawn criticism after a picture of two young schoolboys being questioned in the police station was posted on social media.

The New Town Police have launched an inquiry into the staging of the play on January 21 during the school annual day in which schoolboys allegedly used abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government. According to sources, a boy who acted in the play gave a call to slap with chappals those who come to collect personal details for the NPR and NRC. Social activist Nilesh Rakshal had filed a complaint on January 26 against the school head, the management and Mohd. Yusuf Rahim who uploaded clippings of the play on Facebook.

DSP Basaveshwara Hira, who is the investigating officer, said they have started questioning the students who were part of the play, teachers and the management.

However, DSP Hira declined to elaborate further, saying the inquriy is underway. Meanwhile, the school issued a statement on Tuesday saying, “We regret the recent anti-CAA play that was staged by the children at our Primary School Annual Day programme. We are proud of our PM.”

School media secretary S H Khadri said, “The students who staged the play were trained by their parents and not the school. Our school has been participating in many patriotic programmes at the national level.”