BU refuses permission, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad event called off

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Gauri Memorial Lecture on January 29 — the birth anniversary of the slain editor-activist Gauri Lankesh — has been called off for the time being after Bangalore University (BU) told the organisers that the venue — Senate Hall — was not free for the function.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was scheduled to visit the City to deliver a lecture on ‘India on the Move towards Constitutional Crisis’ on the occasion. But one of the organisers, Prof VS Sreedhara, said that they were informed in the evening that Azad was unwell and would not be attending the event. “We were told that his doctors in New Delhi have advised him against travelling,” he added.

The organisers,  Gauri Memorial Trust (R), told TNIE that on January 23 they had sent a mail to the Registrar, BU, for booking the Senate Hall and had paid Rs 17,700 by way of Demand Draft (DD) for it. “Three days ago we sent them the invitation with the details. This morning I received a mail from the Registrar’s office that the venue was not available for our event on Wednesday and that we should collect our DD,” said Sreedhara.

He said the university could have informed them that the venue was booked for the day, when they first wrote to the Registrar. “Why did they cancel it in the last minute,” he asked.

Dr V Sivaram, Registrar, BU,  confirmed that he had received the mail from the organisers regarding booking of the venue on January 29 and also the DD. He said he had forwarded the mail to the Vice Chancellor for his approval. “I have made my observations for the proposed event and have put it before the VC. He is the deciding authority on administrative issues of the university. I am yet to receive his reply,” said the Registrar.

Sreedhara said that they had identified another venue, but in the absence of Azad they have decided to postpone the event and wait for his availability.

“We have been hosting Gauri Memorial lectures on her birth anniversary. Last year we had invited Fatima Nafees, mother of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, who went missing from his hostel on October 15, 2016,” he said.

