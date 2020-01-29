CAA awareness: BJP reaches out to over 1 crore people in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its nationwide outreach programme to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP state unit has reached over 1.16 crore people through various activities, such as rallies.

BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said party workers visited over 32 lakh houses. “The initiative had a big impact,” he said, adding, “Rallies to create awareness about the CAA were attended by a large number of people,” he said.

Rubbishing Congress leaders’ allegations that the CAA is anti-Dalit, the BJP leader said nearly 70 per cent of people seeking citizenship under the CAA are Dalits, and that the Congress is making baseless allegations.

Ravi Kumar also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to ban the Popular Front of India and Socialist Democratic Party of India in the interest of communal harmony and peace.