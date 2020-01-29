Home States Karnataka

Dalit women tied to 'Sidi' pole receives public ire in Karnataka

Even though the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act were enacted by the Siddaramaiah led Congress government, it finally came into force in Jan.

Published: 29th January 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DEVANAGERE: Superstitious beliefs have no ends and no law can control the beliefs of the common man. This was showcased on Tuesday at Kenchikoppa village of Nyamathi Taluk of Davangere district in Karnataka.

Despite a ban as per the 'Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act', that came into effect from the start of this month, a Dalit woman was tied to the pole and
was taken out in a procession as part of the 'Sidi Mahotsav' organised for  Gullamma and Mayamma Devi Jatra Mahotsav in the village.

The Jatra was inaugurated by the political secretary of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, MP Renukacharya, and former MLA DG Shanthanagowda.

Even though the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act were enacted by the Siddaramaiah led Congress government, it finally came into force in January.

The Mayamma and Gullamma Devi Jatra Mahotsav were organised after a gap of 10 years.

Two carts set-up

Two carts drawn by bullock, with two decorated poles are tied with the Dalit women who will be pulled to the top. They will be made to move in a circular manner.

The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe (rice smeared with vermilion and turmeric) all over the participating crowd which is said to be auspicious.

Even though the government has banned such inhuman practices, politicians like Renukacharya and Shanthana Gowda inaugurating it has drawn ire from a section of the society.

Assistant Commissioner Mamatha Hosagowdar told TNIE, that we have directed the Tahsildar Nyamathi and Honnali to visit the spot and report about the incident, initially they said that the Sidi was not in
a violent manner and it was just symbolic, again the spot will be revisited and in case any violation is identified, action will be initiated'.

Superintendent of police Hanumatharaya told that the Sidi was done in a symbolic manner and no harm was done to the participating woman.

'We have requested the tahsildar and police inspector of Honnali to visit the spot and report about the incident. In case we receive any complaint, a suitable decision would be taken.' the superintendent said. 

TAGS
Black Magic Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices
