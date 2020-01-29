May move resolution against CAA: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Hubballi, said that the party is thinking about moving a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act during the upcoming budget session.

“Wherever the opposition parties are in power, a resolution has been passed to oppose the CAA. Left parties have done it in Kerala and so has the Congress in Punjab. Since the party is in the opposition here, it will think over moving such a resolution,” he said.

When asked about the allegations against the Popular Front of India (PFI) funding money for holding anti-CAA protests, the senior Congress leader said the I-T Department and ED should investigate it. If the money was sourced illegally from foreign countries, strict action should be taken, he insisted.

Refusing to divulge details of what transpired between him and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge during their meeting on Monday, Siddaramaiah said it was just a casual meet, and that the high command will be appointing a new KPCC president soon.

He then lashed out at the BJP, claiming there is no democracy within the party. He said the higher-ups have not given the freedom to BS Yediyurappa with regard to cabinet expansion.