Nehru did not care for the poor: Basangouda Patil Yatnal

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: BJP leaders are at it again. Former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal, known for his controversial statements, took to Nehru bashing, saying, “It is the fault of Mahatma Gandhi that a ‘ayogya’ (useless) Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of the country.”

MLA Yatnal, addressing a gathering at a private function in Bagalkote on Monday, pointed out, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel got a majority of votes, but it was Gandhi who interfered and made a useless Jawaharlal Nehru as Prime Minister.”

Nehru hailed from a rich family, and his lifestyle was such that he would smoke imported cigarettes and get clothes ironed in London, Yatnal went on. “When he led such a lavish life, it is obvious that he had no feelings for the poor and common man. As PM, Nehru never tried to address the problems of the poor, he was busy misusing government powers.”

“Leaders of the Congress, who claimed they were concerned about the poor, like former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and leader Subhash Chandra Bose, died mysteriously, and no investigation was initiated,” he said.