Savadi election: Rebels trying to force CM’s hand?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bypoll to the lone council seat seems to be giving Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa a new headache, with a fresh round of murmurs from MLAs waiting for their cabinet berths.

The party is keen to ensure that DyCM Laxman Savadi wins the MLC election, as he was appointed to his post on August 20, 2019, and has to be mandatorily elected to either House — assembly or council — within six months, failing which he has to resign.

The BJP, which has a strength of 105 MLAs, plus the newly-elected 12 MLAs, will need the 11 ‘rebel’ MLAs to vote for Savadi. The 11 legislators, who have been holding meetings, have apparently informed that their cabinet induction should be done before the election, and there are murmurs that if it’s not done, their vote should not be taken for granted.

Yediyurappa has delayed inducting the 11 new MLAs who won the bypolls about a month-and-half ago, on one pretext or other — first it was Shoonya Masa, then his Davos visit and now the Delhi elections, much to their frustration.

It may be recalled that Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad vacated his council seat to contest the Shivajinagar seat, and it is this seat the BJP wants Savadi to take.