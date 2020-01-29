Standing waist-deep in river, these women demand liquor ban

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Standing waist-deep in the waters at the confluence of three rivers and holding aloft placards, a 150-strong group of women on Tuesday up the ante seeking liquor ban across the state. This novel protest was staged by 51 women’s organisations from across the state who had gathered at the Kudalasangama for the past two-days to agitate against the increase in liquor outlets in the state.

On the first day, that is, on Monday, the women’s organisations conducted a ‘signature campaign’ at the pilgrim centre of the Lingayat community. Devotees, visitors and villagers took part in the first-day of the peaceful agitation.

On second day on Tuesday, the women decided to stage a protest by standing waist-deep at the confluence of rivers Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha for more than two hours.

They raised slogans against the state government for issuing licences for opening more bars in the state.

The villagers had cautioned the agitators about the possibility of crocodile attacks, but the women stayed put and went ahead with their plan. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Swarna Bhatt, member of the Liquor Ban Agitation Committee, said, “It has almost been a decade that we, the women, have been protesting against the state government to shut liquor shops across the state. In November, when we staged a protest on the same issue, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan assured us to address the matter. And it has now already been two months.”

“As per norms, governments should reduce the number of liquor shops every year, but it has been increasing annually. The increase of liquor shops in villages is affecting education, rural economy and health. In backward districts and rural areas, many men ignore the well-being of their families and get busy consuming alcohol. Many also sell their properties to meet the expenses of their habit. As such, families are being pushed to the brink. The crisis has reached such a state that women are failing to pay the school fees of their children,” Bhatt said.

“The state government, instead of increasing the excise revenue target should reduce it annually. A report by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) says that the increasing liquor shops in rural areas are pushing families to the streets, after losing all their wealth.Women are subjected to physical harassment. If the state government fails to announce their stand on the issue, we will intensify our protest,” said Swarna Bhat, who is leading the protest.

Utthama, a resident of Karudi village near Manvi of Raichur and who lost her alcoholic husband, said, “We won’t question the state government if it fails to give free rice under Public Distribution System (PDS). But, we will request them to ban liquor to save poor families.”