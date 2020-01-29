Youths threaten former Congress minister Khader, video goes viral

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A couple of videos of unabashed Right-wing bullying have gone viral, threatening to tilt the fragile peace in the region.

One video is of a group of youths, said to be BJP workers, threatening to chop off the head and limbs of Congress leader and former minister UT Khader. The video was purportedly shot during the pro-CAA rally addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mangaluru on Monday.

In the video, some Malayalam-speaking youths wearing saffron shawls are heard warning Khader not to interfere in their matters, and if he does, his head and limbs will be chopped off. Meanwhile, Khader told reporters that he will not file a police case over the threat.

“I pity those who issued such threats to me. I can send them to jail but I don’t want to put their family members into trouble. I am not bothered about such threats,” he said. He said that some of his followers wanted to file a case but he had asked them not to do so.

In the second video, some youths are seen forcing Muslims to vacate their shops set up for the Jatra Mahotsava of Sri Kordabbu Daivastana Mary Hill-Bandottu in Mangaluru city.