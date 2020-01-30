BSY hopes to expand Karnataka Cabinet in two to three days, heads to Delhi for nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: AHEAD of his visit to New Delhi to discuss ministry expansion with the BJP central leadership, CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he intends to induct all the newly-elected legislators, but may have to “leave out one or two” if the central leaders so decide.

With two of his deputies having already declared that they are willing to give up their posts, the CM put to rest any speculation over the number of Deputy CMs saying that he will continue to have only three and that a fourth will not be named.

His statement assumes significance in the backdrop of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Health Minister B Sriramulu lobbying hard for the post.

“I’m going to Delhi tomorrow (Thursday). If possible, tomorrow or within the next two days, it will be done), but I will go tomorrow and get the list of ministers cleared. he asserted.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwanth Narayan said the leaders who lost the bypolls are unlikely to be inducted into the ministry.

“The BJP will never forget the contribution of all 15 of them and they will get suitable position at an appropriate time,” he added.