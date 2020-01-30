Death threat to Khader: Complaint against BJP

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district Congress led by president Harish Kumar has filed a complaint with Mangaluru Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, seeking to lodge a criminal case and arrest the BJP activists who abused and issued death threat to MLA U T Khader post a pro-CAA rally in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, two more complaints have been registered in this regard. Congress leaders of Belma Gram panchayat and Ullal block Congress have lodged a complaint at Konaje police station for issuing death threat to Khader on Wednesday.

On January 27, BJP activists, who participated in CAA, NRC awareness rally in Mangaluru, were seen abusing, threatening Khader’s life and raising slogans against him in a video clip that went viral.

Meanwhile, Khader had refused to lodge a complaint, saying that he cares for the poor families of those who threatened him.