Home States Karnataka

DGP (Internal Security) AM Prasad may become next Karnataka police chief

According to sources, both Prasad and his close contestant DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Praveen Sood - as part of "the customary practice"- met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Published: 30th January 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IPS officer AM Prasad

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Director General of Police (DGP), Internal Security Division (ISD) AM Prasad is likely to be the next Head of Police Force (HoPF) of Karnataka. Prasad belongs to the 1985 batch of IPS.

According to sources, both Prasad and his close contestant DGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Praveen Sood — as part of "the customary practice"—met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and have expressed their willingness for the police chief’s post. “Both officers stand an equally good chance but the CM is likely to assign the post by seniority,” said the source.

Prasad is said to have told the CM that he will not want an extended tenure beyond his scheduled superannuation on October 31 this year. Sood belongs to 1986 batch of IPS and is due for retirement in 2024.

"There was some concern on the issue of a two-year tenure for the new appointee, in the wake of slew of directions given by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case of 2006. The government has taken legal opinion on the matter," sources added. Yediyurappa is likely to sign the appointment letter of the new DG&IGP on Thursday.

