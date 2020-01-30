Even Congress leaders eye on Karnataka cabinet expansion too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not just BJP leaders who are waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated cabinet expansion; the Congress too seems to be waiting and watching as to what will unfold in the next few days. Former deputy CM G Parameshwara said that it won’t be easy for the BJP to satisfy all its leaders, and that the "BJP will be exposed".

"Cabinet expansion is a challenging task - that is the reason for the delay. Once it happens, many BJP leaders will show their anger. Many have been making claims that if they do not get ministership or are not made Deputy CM, they will quit the party," he said, adding, "Its just about waiting and watching for us now."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Congress leader said the state government has withdrawn grants allotted to various departments. "We had allotted funds, but due to political pressure, they have withdrawn the grants. We have many such issues for the ruling party, for which we need a Leader of Opposition. I appeal to the party leaders to do this at the earliest," he said.

He also stressed that there is a need to appoint a KPCC president at the earliest. "Party leaders are busy with the Delhi elections, but we need a strong voice to question the state government here. I hope our party high command will do this soon," he said .

While he admitted that there may be some differences among Congress leaders, when it comes to the party, they need to be united. "We are going to work together, we’re just waiting for the new KPCC president to be appointed," he said.