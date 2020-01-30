Interceptor boat for Coast Guard

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A new interceptor boat of the Indian Coast Guard was commissioned on Wednesday at the New Mangalore Port here by Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, TM Vijay Bhaskar.

The C-448, a high-speed boat built by L&T Shipyard, will be deployed extensively for patrolling, rescue operations and other duties.

The boat is 27.80 metres long and has a displacement of 106 tonnes. This water jet-propelled vessel has an endurance of 500 nautical miles at 20 knots, and is capable of doing speeds up to 45 knots. The vessel is fitted with the latest communication equipment.