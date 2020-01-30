'Karmika Sahayavani' for construction workers from February 4: Karnataka Minister Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Labour Minister Suresh Kumar said a helpline, ‘Karmika Sahayavani’, will be launched for construction workers on February 4. Workers can seek redressal of their issues by calling the 155214, he said.

He was speaking at a conclave on construction workers organised by the Centre for Public Policy, Centre for Inclusive Governance and the state labour department at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Kumar said, “There is no dedicated joint labour commissioner in the Construction Workers Welfare Board and we will fix the issue in 10 days. There are 45 per cent vacancies in the labour department.”

"Safety precautions for construction workers should be put up in the form of boards by agencies like BBMP, BDA and CREDAI. In light of the recent deaths of manual scavengers, they should also be included in the ambit of construction workers and must receive similar benefits," he said.

"Eight labour department services will be included in the Sakala scheme,” Kumar announced.