Karnataka High Court stays case against Popular Front of India state chief Mohammed Shakib

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings against Popular Front of India state president Mohammed Shakib in connection with a case of promoting enmity between two groups. Shakib was booked under Sections 153A, 353 and 504 of the IPC by Mangaluru police with regard to a speech at an anti- CAA rally held on January 15, 2020.

Justice BA Patil passed the interim order staying the proceedings for four weeks. Shakib contended that he was critical of the actions of city police commissioner of Mangaluru Harsha over the police firing in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019 during which two people were killed. There is nothing in the complaint to show he incited enmity between two communities, he pleaded.