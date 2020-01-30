No question of revolt, I am disciplined soldier of party: Karnataka minister Sriramulu

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Health minister B Sriramulu who was a strong contender for the post of deputy chief minister at the time of the cabinet expansion has now said that he is a disciplined soldier of the BJP.

Sriramulu, who was here to participate in the inaugural function of a private hospital, told media that he would abide by the decision of the party high command and that there is no question of a revolt. When he was asked about the pressure being brought by the pontiff of the Valmiki community on the chief minister to make him (Sriramulu) deputy chief minister, he said, "Pontiffs are telling what the community is saying, but I have to obey the decisions of the party."

To another question on if he would choose the post of deputy chief minister or increase the reservation quota for Valmiki community, Sriramulu said that both the issues were entirely different.

"Demand to increase reservation for the Valmiki community to 7.5 per cent is long pending, Justice Nagamohan Das committee has been entrusted the task of studying the matter. After the committee submits its report, the cabinet will discuss and decide on the matter," he said.

Responding to a query on increasing malnutrition in some districts, the health minister said the government has decided to open 63 exclusive mother-child hospitals in the state to give proper healthcare. Sriramulu further said that to help people get medical care immediately, the government has taken a decision to appoint doctors directly instead of depending on the KPSC. Around 2000 doctors will be appointed shortly, Sriramulu said.