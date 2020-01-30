Not in race for Karnataka Congress chief post, clarifies DK Shivakumar
Former minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, has clarified that he is not an aspirant for the KPCC president post.
Published: 30th January 2020 03:18 AM | Last Updated: 30th January 2020 06:53 AM | A+A A-
KALABURAGI: Former minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, has clarified that he is not an aspirant for the KPCC president post. He went onto say that as he has not applied for the post, there’s no question of lobbying for it. “At present, the KPCC president post is not vacant — Dinesh Gundu Rao is still KPCC president and Siddaramaiah is leader of Opposition. The AICC high command has not yet accepted their resignations,” he said. Shivakumar has been on a temple yatra the last few days.