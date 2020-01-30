Three killed, 15 injured after bus carrying marriage party hits milestone in Karnataka

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: In a tragic accident, three people were killed on the spot and fifteen received serious injuries after a bus carrying a marriage party hit a milestone at Mavinakatte village of Channagiri taluk on Tuesday afternoon.



The marriage party, from Hindupura, was on its way to Shivamogga for the wedding to be held on Wednesday. The driver lost control of the vehicle at Mavinakatte village and hit the milestone losing control over the vehicle.

Among the deceased were 40-year-old Varalakshmi, 38-year-old Anusha and 56-year-old Rathnamma. All of them were residents of Hindupura of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to the Mc Gann district hospital in Shivamogga for further treatment.

According to the police, 'rash and negligent' driving by the driver led to the accident. Channagiri police have visited the spot and have registered a complaint.

