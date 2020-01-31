Home States Karnataka

BMTC suspends Volvo bus driver seen slapping two-wheeler rider in viral video

BMTC officials told TNIE that the driver was undergoing training. They said the incident took place despite the corporation having conducted awareness programmes for its drivers and conductors.

BMTC Bus

BMTC bus (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended a Volvo bus driver who was seen slapping a two-wheeler rider in a video that went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in Mahadevapura on Thursday.

A social media user, Hamid, said in the post that he was on the bus (KA 57F822) which was plying between Silk Board and Hebbal. He said the two-wheeler was trying to move across the bus from the right side. After the driver had returned to his seat, the video also shows Hamid confronting him over his actions. The driver responded by saying, “Who are you to ask? Speak in Kannada.”

The tweet received responses from BMTC and even the City Police chief Bhaskar Rao who had requested for the location. “..law and order police will take immediate action,” he said.

In a statement, the corporation said, “The video regarding BMTC driver Santosh Badiger of depot 28 misbehaving with the public was noticed on some of the social media. In this regard, it is to inform that the driver Santosh Badiger has been suspended and enquiry has been ordered. Further, this type of misbehaving incidents will be taken very seriously & disciplinary action shall be taken against such employees.”

Senior BMTC officials also told TNIE that the driver was undergoing training. They said the incident took place despite the corporation having conducted awareness programmes for its drivers and conductors on dealing with the public. The driver has already undergone one round of training, said a senior official.

