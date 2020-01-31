Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka ministers, during JDS-Congress coalition, lose VIP security

Only former deputy CM G Parameshwara, KJ George, DK Shivakumar, MB Patil (all four from Congress) and HD Revanna (JDS) regained their VIP paraphernalia.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur

Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after the BS Yediyurappa government came to power in the state, 22 former ministers of the Congress-JDS coalition government lost their gunmen, pilots and other VIP paraphernalia, when their security cover was withdrawn on Thursday.

However, five ex-ministers were not stripped of their security cover -- former deputy CM G Parameshwara, KJ George, DK Shivakumar, MB Patil (all four from Congress) and HD Revanna (JDS). A circular issued by Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said security, including at the residences of ministers of the previous government, will be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur, whose security cover was withdrawn, told The New Indian Express that it is the usual practice to withdraw VIP security from former ministers. "But this government has not withdrawn security cover given to many former MLAs. On what basis are they giving security to former MLAs?" he asked.

He also pointed out that many former ministers who were disqualified by the former Speaker, were given security cover, despite their status. "There should be some uniformity in these matters,’’ Kashempur demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government G Parameshwara DK Shivakumar Bengaluru police Karnataka ex ministers security
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp