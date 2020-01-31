Former Karnataka ministers, during JDS-Congress coalition, lose VIP security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six months after the BS Yediyurappa government came to power in the state, 22 former ministers of the Congress-JDS coalition government lost their gunmen, pilots and other VIP paraphernalia, when their security cover was withdrawn on Thursday.

However, five ex-ministers were not stripped of their security cover -- former deputy CM G Parameshwara, KJ George, DK Shivakumar, MB Patil (all four from Congress) and HD Revanna (JDS). A circular issued by Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said security, including at the residences of ministers of the previous government, will be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur, whose security cover was withdrawn, told The New Indian Express that it is the usual practice to withdraw VIP security from former ministers. "But this government has not withdrawn security cover given to many former MLAs. On what basis are they giving security to former MLAs?" he asked.

He also pointed out that many former ministers who were disqualified by the former Speaker, were given security cover, despite their status. "There should be some uniformity in these matters,’’ Kashempur demanded.