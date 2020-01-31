Karnataka High Court seeks schedule to reclaim Kalaburagi Fort area

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi district to submit details of the schedule for clearing encroachments in Gulbarga Fort, a national monument constructed during the reign of Bahmani Sultans.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued this direction after the Archaeological Survey of India informed the court that notices were issued against 282 encroachments in the prohibited area, and subsequently the Deputy Commissioner was informed to take further action. The court was hearing a PIL filed by social activist Sharan Desai.