Karnataka kids to use artificial intelligence labs

The lab is expected to accelerate disruptive ideas by engaging young skills and providing them with tools and AI mentors from India as well as from Silicon Valley to support them.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Children in 10 schools across Karnataka will soon be able to use artificial intelligence to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time such as climate change, mental illnesses and drug addiction. The Bengaluru-based 1M1B (1 Million for 1 Billion) a UN-accredited non-profit that works on social innovations and future skills, plans to set up 10 AI labs in Karntaka and 10 in Delhi.

"We have planned for 50 labs across the country, of which 7 will be in Bengaluru schools. Three will be in rural Karnataka. The rural labs will be mobile and hence, accessible to students," said Manav Subodh, co-founder of the non-profit.  

The AI Youth Lab, likley to be set up by March, will empower and enable youth to ideate and prototype solutions leveraging AI. The lab is expected to accelerate disruptive ideas by engaging young skills and providing them with tools and AI mentors from India as well as from Silicon Valley to support them.  Ten schools in Bengaluru have been short-listed and existing school labs will be upgraded if chosen.

Students will be able to use their ideas and AI to tackle issues such as climate change, water usage, etc. They will then be able to get in touch with industry experts and engineers from companies. They could also get an opportunity to attend a ‘Super League’ which will be held in Silicon Valley, US, to showcase their project later this year.

In addition to this, educators and school principals will be able to visit the UN headquarters in New York to showcase the students’ work to other educators from different countries. 1M1B is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and also has special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council.

