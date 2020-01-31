Karnataka MLA Renukacharya booked for making provocative speech

By Express News Service

HONNALI: Based on a complaint from Habeebulla Sab, president Jamia Masjid, Honnali, the police have registered a case of causing religious hatred and communal disharmony against the CM's political secretary and MLA MP Renukacharya on Friday.

According to police, the complainant said that Renukacharya in his pro-CAA speech at Honnali alleged that religious places of Muslims have become spaces for the collection of illegal weapons and further added that he would not even give a single paisa for the development of Muslim dominated areas.

The MLA also said funds for the development of the minority-dominated areas would be diverted to other areas, thereby damaging the feelings of minority Muslims, according to the complaint.

The complainant also said the speech was provocative and requested the police to book a case against the MLA. Based on the complaint, the police have booked cases under section 295 A and 153 A of the

Indian Penal Code and an FIR has been filed at the Honnali JMFC court.