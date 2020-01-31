Home States Karnataka

Karwar sizzles at 37.2 degrees Celsius as summer set to start early

The coastal town of Karwar has witnessed a jump of 4.5 degrees Celsius at 37.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the hottest in India.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Thermometer, Temperature

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: THERE are strong indications that the summer season will arrive earlier than usual this year, officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) have said.

With the sea surface temperatures in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal increasing, the effect is being felt in the peninsular states including Karnataka, where the maximum temperature has gone up by 2-3 degrees Celsius. The coastal town of Karwar has witnessed a jump of 4.5 degrees Celsius at 37.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the hottest in India, they said.

Prof MB Rajegowda, Agrometeorologist at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), said the summer this year is advanced by at least 25 days. "Even the summer showers — which normally arrive in April second week — can be expected in March itself. Depending on the quantum of rain we receive during summer, we can predict the monsoon," he said.

Normally, winter extends up to February-end after which signs of summer start showing. But over the past couple of days, temperature have increased all of a sudden.

KSNDMC officials point out that the clear skies and lack of wind, in combination with the increased sea surface temperatures, are contributing to the rise in temperatures.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre under the India Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal, ranging between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius at different places across India.

KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said that for the last two-three days, there is an increase in surface temperature of Arabian Sea as well as Bay of Bengal. Karnataka being a coastal state, the impact of the heat is seen in many parts. Sunil Gavaskar, Project Scientist, KSNDMC, said there is constant increase in temperatures over the past few years. In Bengaluru -- once called the Garden City -- the average maximum temperature in January was 28 degrees Celsius, which has increased to 32 degrees Celsius this year.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru was 32.6 degreess Celsius. This has remained constant for the last three days and is likely to continue for a few more days, but there are no signs of rains or clouds. “This temperature is summer-like, just that in summer there will be no dry wind. With dry wind, we feel cracks on the skin,’’ he said.

Prof Rajegowda said that the winter season has drastically shrunk in the last few years. "This year, after the second week of October, there was no rain. This has reduced soil moisture as well as water content in the atmosphere. This has also resulted in minimum temperature not decreasing during winter. In places like Madikeri, the temperature would decrease between December second week and January second week. But we did not see that happen. Instead, there was an increase in temperature. Even in Bengaluru, the minimum temperature during winter would go down to about 9 degrees Celsius, but this time, it did not go below 14 degrees Celsius." He, however, said this would not have much impact on horticultural crops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Agricultural Sciences Karwar karwar weather Karnataka Natural Disaster Management Centre
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp