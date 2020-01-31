Rush to the rescue of farmers: Former CM Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are busy with ministry expansion, Congress members and farmers' leaders have urged the government to rush to the rescue of the ryots and take steps to avoid distress sale of their produce.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government must immediately announce support price for sunflower, green gram, cotton, wheat and other crops and procure them from farmers.

"The government should have ideally announced support price and started procurement centres in December. This might have prevented farmers from getting exploited by middlemen. It makes no sense that this measure is being considered in the end of January. However, the government must immediately take steps and rush to the farmers' side," the former CM said, expressing concern over the situation of farmers in the state.

"After devastating floods in 22 districts in the state last year, kharif crops were damaged. Farmers, who had cultivated their lands even after facing such adversity, are failing to procure good price for their produce," he added.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that the ground reality is quite bad. "Nearly 80 per cent of farmers are small-time farmers. They do not have facilities to stock their produce or access cold storage facilities. This is when middlemen exploit them. They procure the produce from farmers at a really low price," he added.

He said that the delay in announcing support price will only help middlemen, who usually procure almost 75 per cent of the produce immediately after harvesting. "Middlemen wait for the government to announce support price. Once it is announced, it will mostly benefit middlemen and not farmers," he said adding that the government must announce the support price right at the time of sowing so that farmers are aware and prepared accordingly. "Unfortunately, nexus between officials and middlemen puts farmers in a difficult situation," he added.