Home States Karnataka

Rush to the rescue of farmers: Former CM Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka government

The Congress leader said that the government must immediately announce support price for sunflower, green gram, cotton, wheat and other crops and procure them from farmers.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress leaders Veerappa Moily on Mahtama Gandhi’s death anniversary at Congress Bhavan

Siddaramaiah with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress leaders Veerappa Moily on Mahtama Gandhi’s death anniversary at Congress Bhavan. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are busy with ministry expansion, Congress members and farmers' leaders have urged the government to rush to the rescue of the ryots and take steps to avoid distress sale of their produce.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government must immediately announce support price for sunflower, green gram, cotton, wheat and other crops and procure them from farmers.

"The government should have ideally announced support price and started procurement centres in December. This might have prevented farmers from getting exploited by middlemen. It makes no sense that this measure is being considered in the end of January. However, the government must immediately take steps and rush to the farmers' side," the former CM said, expressing concern over the situation of farmers in the state.

"After devastating floods in 22 districts in the state last year, kharif crops were damaged. Farmers, who had cultivated their lands even after facing such adversity, are failing to procure good price for their produce," he added.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that the ground reality is quite bad. "Nearly 80 per cent of farmers are small-time farmers. They do not have facilities to stock their produce or access cold storage facilities. This is when middlemen exploit them. They procure the produce from farmers at a really low price," he added.

He said that the delay in announcing support price will only help middlemen, who usually procure almost 75 per cent of the produce immediately after harvesting. "Middlemen wait for the government to announce support price. Once it is announced, it will mostly benefit middlemen and not farmers," he said adding that the government must announce the support price right at the time of sowing so that farmers are aware and prepared accordingly. "Unfortunately, nexus between officials and  middlemen puts farmers in a difficult situation," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah BS Yediyurappa Karnataka farmers situation Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sanga
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp