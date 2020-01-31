Home States Karnataka

Where there is pain, there is gain: Former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar

Even though in dire straits himself, former minister DK Shivakumar does not shy away from sharing his philosophy with the world.

Published: 31st January 2020

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even though in dire straits himself, former minister DK Shivakumar does not shy away from sharing his philosophy with the world. Speaking to reporters after visiting Nirguna Paduka of Sri Dattatreya deity in Kalaburagi on Thursday, he said, "Where there is pain, there is gain."

He further said that someone submitted a Public interest litigation (PIL) against his followers, asking them to pay a compensation amount for the damage they caused during their protests when the minister was arrested. He questioned why such PILs were not filed during bandh and vandalism that have taken place earlier. “"Some people enjoy seeing me in trouble. However, I am optimistic because where there is pain there is gain," he said.

Shivakumar has visited Gadi Durgamma temple at Gonal village of Shorapur taluk (Yadgir district) on Wednesday evening and on Thursday, he visited Dattatreya temple at Deval Ganagapur and a mutt at Bhusnoor.

