At 20, Karnataka sees highest Covid death count in a day

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban district continued to be on top of the list, reporting 503 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday. Alarmingly, for majority of the cases, contact tracing was still under progress.

Overall, the state recorded 947 cases, taking the tally to 15,242.The state also saw the highest number of Covid deaths for a single day at 20, rising the toll to 246. Of them, 13 were SARI cases, four ILI cases, two contacts of previous patients and one with a travel history to Saudi Arabia. Ballari reported five deaths, while Bengaluru Urban four.

Ballari district recorded 61 positive cases for the day, Haveri 49 cases, Dakshina Kannada 44, Uttara Kannada 40, Vijayapura 39, Shivamogga 22, Bengaluru Rural 21, Bidar and Dharwad 17 each, Hassan 16, Kalaburagi and Raichur 15 each, Chikkaballapur 13, Davanagere and Ramnagara 12 each, Chikkamagaluru 10, Udupi and Mysuru nine each, Bagalkot and Kodagu four each, Kolar and Chitradurga three each, Yadgir, Mandya, Belagavi and Gadag two each, and Tumakuru one case.Meanwhile, the state saw 235 discharges, taking the total number of cured to 7,918.