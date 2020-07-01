STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP minister BC Patil urges sealing of Hirekerur

Published: 01st July 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After JDS and Congress, now even the BJP is requesting the State government, which it heads, for a seal down. Agriculture Minister BC Patil has made an appeal to the government for a complete seal down of Hirekerur taluk in Haveri district as the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing.

In a video, Patil said the virus is spreading across the country and it looks like it has entered the community transmission stage. “There are many cases in Hirekerur, with numerous being reported from Guddadamaadapura, Suttukote, Noolkere, Maasuru, Ramatheertha and other parts of the taluk... Therefore, there is a need for seal down,’’ he said.

However, many Congress and JDS MLAs have been asking the government for a complete lockdown in the state. Earlier, leader of opposition Siddaramiah had said when lockdown was announced for the first time, government failed to take measures. It failed to utilise the time. Now, the lockdown is needed again,’’ he had tweeted. Adding to this, former CM HD Kumaraswamy too demanded
a lockdown.

