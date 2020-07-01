STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake currency trafficker held in Karnataka

The case relates to the seizure of FICN with face value of Rs 6,84,000 from the possession of four accused

Notes, Money, Currency
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA on Tuesday arrested Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) trafficker R Vijay (26) for his alleged involvement in the circulation of counterfeit Indian currency in Karnataka, said an NIA spokesperson.

“Vijay was involved in funding FICN-related activities. He transferred funds through his four bank accounts into accounts of the co-accused. He would withdraw money in Kolkata, Malda and Farakka to pay FICN suppliers in West Bengal,” the officer added.

“The case relates to the seizure of FICN with face value of Rs 6,84,000 from the possession of four accused — Mohammed Sajjad Ali, Raju MG, Gangadhar and Vanitha J alias Thangam, who had trafficked FICN from Malda to Karnataka in September 2018.Subsequently, FICN suppliers Sabiruddeen and Abdul Kadir were arrested from West Bengal,” he said.

