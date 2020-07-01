STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Specialists to go on e-rounds in govt hospitals

Specialists from Manipal Hospitals and Columbia Asia Hospitals are already assisting the government doctors in other parts of the state.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has roped in specialists from private hospitals to treat high-risk cases at designated government hospitals, with the state recording a shocking 8.5% average daily increase in cases.

From Wednesday, specialists from Narayana Health (NH) will join the effort to treat patients at Victoria Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases through “e-rounds.”

Specialists from Manipal Hospitals and Columbia Asia Hospitals are already assisting the government doctors in other parts of the state. Doctors from Columbia Asia have been working with their counterparts at government hospitals in Bengaluru for the past three days.

Senior citizens, children below 10 years, and those with comorbidities, tested positive, are categorised as high-risk cases who require higher attention from specialists. Senior IAS officer Dr Trilok Chandra, who heads the Covid-19 Critical Care Support Committee, and his team are closely monitoring the treatment of high-risk cases. Of 5,512 such cases, 1,639 have been discharged after treatment, while 3,694 are being treated.

Explaining the concept of “e-rounds” or virtual consultations, Dr Chandra said depending on a specific case, a cardiologist, intensivist, nephrologists or a pulmonologist will discuss details with doctors treating them at government hospitals and if required, suggest modifications in treatment or drugs. NH specialists will be on ‘e-rounds’ twice a day and, along with government doctors, they will closely monitor the course of treatment and patient’s condition to ensure early recovery, the officer said.

Unlike in Tele-ICU facility that has been set up in hospitals in Kalaburagi, during ‘e-rounds’, the specialists will not get live feeds from hospitals, but details about patients’ condition and treatment. However, in cases where specialists  need to see patients to assess their condition, the hospitals will send them video footage.

While late reporting has been one of the main reasons for the increase in mortality rate among Covid cases, ‘e-rounds’ by specialists are likely to help pool in expertise and utilise all available resources in the fight against the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp