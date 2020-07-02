BJP leaders hold 427 virtual rallies across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 1.40 crore people have been approached during the 23-day multi-dimensional campaigns conducted by the BJP during the battle against Covid-19, said DyCM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and General Secretary N Ravi Kumar on Tuesday. Ravi Kumar said about 427 virtual rallies – mandal to state level – had reached out to 42.83 lakh houses and 37 lakh people were administered ‘Swadeshi Sankalpa’, where they took a vow to use goods made only in India.

“We distributed 4.33 lakh sanitiser, 7.22 lakh masks, ration kits, food packets to thousands of people including migrant labourers. About 5.13 lakh party activists took part in this campaign that took place between June 7 and June 30. We are happy that we could help people who were in distress during the lockdown,” Kumar added.

The deputy chief minister said the campaign will end on July 6 with the party’s National Organising General Secretary B L Santosh addressing a virtual rally from New Delhi. “We are trying our best to make sure that about 50 lakh people take part in the rally,”he added. By extending the Free Ration Scheme for another five months, which covers the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very sensible decision, the leaders added.