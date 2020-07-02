STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY condemns Ballari burial of Covid victims, team disbanded

The Ballari mass burial, which sent shockwaves throughout the nation, continued to draw condemnation from all quarters for the mishandling of bodies of those who had died of Covid-19. 

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

An earthmover at the burial site on Ballari outskirts where eight bodies were cremated on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari mass burial, which sent shockwaves throughout the nation, continued to draw condemnation from all quarters for the mishandling of bodies of those who had died of Covid-19. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in a series of tweets, condemned the incident and promised action against the staff. He requested medical officials to behave in a humane manner with Covid patients and the dead. “Let’s be humane and there’s no bigger religion than that,” he tweeted.

The Ballari administration on Wednesday disbanded the medical team which was involved in the mass burial of bodies on Monday. Ballari DC S S Nakul told TNIE that an investigation was ordered into the incident, and the team had been disbanded. “Further instructions have been given to the medical team on proper handling of the deceased,” the officer said.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati also expressed shock over the incident.

Blaming the Karnataka government, she said it is extreme cruelty and an insult to humanity, and also demanded that the Ballari administration punish the guilty. The incident allegedly took place in Guggarahatti, on the outskirts of Ballari. One among the team had recorded a video of the burial, showing workers throwing bodies into the pit and an earthmover covering it with mud. The video clipping had later gone viral. 

Following this, locals around Guggarahatti started protesting against the administration. Protests were also held on Wednesday in Hosapete, after medical workers took the body of a Covid-19 patient to the burial ground near Bus Depot in Hosapete.  An official said the lapse happened on the part of the medical team. “At this juncture, we cannot remove the health workers who are most essential. Hence, they have been placed under different teams involved in burying those who have died of Covid-19. The public must realise that early burial is the best, and unnecessary protests will only delay it,” he said.

Norms on handling mortal remains

In the wake of how bodies of Covid victims are being handled by district administrations, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has once again circulated the burial guidelines, first issued in March this year

Staffers should be trained to handle the body. They should be sensitised that body does not pose additional risk
Only the lungs of the dead Covid-19 patients can be infectious
The body should be packed in leak-proof plastic bags. The bags can be wrapped with mortuary cloth or sheet provided by family members
Allowing relatives to see the body allowed, only by unzipping the face
Rituals can be performed. Bathing, hugging not allowed
Healthcare, funeral, burial staffers and family members should sanitise hands after cremation/ burial
Ashes do not pose any risk and can be collected after cremation
Embalming of bodies not allowed

