By Day 5 of SSLC exams, 32 students test positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final core subject paper of Social Science was completed on Wednesday, Day 5 of the SSLC Board examination. With just three days left for the last paper, the department said a total of 32 students tested positive for Covid-19. Over the past few days, there have been incidents of Covidpositive students writing their examinations too. In all, 3,363 students from containment areas and 613 who had Covid-like illnesses were accommodated in separate halls.

With the number of cases increasing, 31 exam centres were shifted out of containment areas, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said. “The Social Science paper was held in a safe environment across the state,” he said. Kumar said that he visited 12 exam centres in Ramanagara, Kanakapura and Channapatna on Wednesday, and was satisfied with the arrangements made.

Against all odds Suresh Kumar spoke about students who made it to the exam despite personal tragedies. Congratulating Kalpana from Sringeri, the minister said that she appeared for the exam despite suffering burns on her legs while cooking. Officials from the education department arranged transport for Kalpana so that she could travel 22km from her home to the exam centre.

In Sirsi of Uttara Kannada district, a student, Tara, was scouting for a vehicle to reach her exam centre as her father suffered an accident. The teachers, on learning about this, picked her up and ensured that she wrote the exam. Her father was hospitalised and is recovering. Kulagodu, a student from Chikkodi, met with an accident on his way to the exam centre. The minister said he will be allowed to write the supplementary exam as a fresh candidate.