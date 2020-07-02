STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

D K Shivakumar takes charge as KPCC President in massive digital rally

Shivakumar took over from outgoing president Dinesh Gundu Rao in a digital event live-streamed in all assembly constituencies, ward level and gram Panchayat level.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar at digital rally. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

After a prolonged wait for three months, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar took charge as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee on Thursday. Marking the event as 'Pratijna dina' Shivakumar took over from outgoing president Dinesh Gundu Rao in a digital event live streamed in all assembly constituencies, ward level and gram Panchayat level so thousands of Congress workers could witness the event at multiple venues without congregating at one single venue. Large screens in the background of the stage where Shivakumar took charge in Bengaluru ran continuous visuals of party workers watching the event live from some 14,000 places including individual social media pages.

The event that started with Shivakumar hoisting a flag outside the KPCC headquarters on Thursday morning moved to a mass digital event inside the newly constructed Congress office auditorium. A constitutional pledge was taken by all leaders and workers - those present at venue and those joining digitally- as former union minister Rehman Khan administered the pledge. Soon after taking charge as KPCC president DK Shivakumar led the pledge of loyalty to the Congress party as all leaders and workers joined to pledge their committee too.

The pledge included a promise to convert the party into a 'cadre-based' party and to fight with all their might and grit to bring back the party to power in Karnataka and Central government. "This is a historic day for me, workers of the Congress as well as the citizens of Karnataka. I stand here as a party worker even if I am the president. When I was in jail, my party leaders gave me strength and said the party will stand behind me. I stand here as a result of that support. I believe in collective leadership," said D K Shivakumar who started his speech thanking God, religious leaders of all communities and then leaders of the Congress.

President's of various PPCs, former chief ministers, former union ministers, veterans of Congress and hoards of leaders and workers were present at the venue in the party headquarters as Shivakumar personally oversaw preparations for his charge taking ceremony.

"Shivakumar's loyalty towards the party is his best quality. In Karnataka too we have seen our own leaders desert the party-their mother- in times of crisis. But despite facing severe problems caused by the current government, Shivakumar stood by the Congress like a rock," said KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka as he read out a message from AICC interim President Sonia Gandhi who lauded the digital event that brought party workers together using technology in times of COVID19 pandemic.

Former AICC President Rahul Gandhi called up Shivakumar to convey his wishes. The phone call was broadcast live on the speakers so all party workers and leaders could hear Rahul Gandhi's wishes. "As KPCC president you must carry all party workers along with you and I am confident you will," Rahul Gandhi said towards the end of his phone call. Taking charge as KPCC president is one step forward in DK Shivakumar's plans of emerging as a Chief Minister candidate in the next assembly election in Karnataka. The massive digital event is aimed at establishing Shivakumar as a pan-Karnataka leader with an appeal beyond Vokkaliga community or South Karnataka region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Digital rally Karnataka DK Shivakumar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp