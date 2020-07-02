STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar’s oath-taking to be streamed

The swearing-in starts at 10.30am, with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal inaugurating the function.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataak Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Karnataak Congress chief DK Shivakumar. (File photo| Meghana Satry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a different swearing-in for KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Massive arrangements have been made in the new building behind the Congress office on Queens Road for the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. In a first, the entire programme will be live-streamed to over 78,000 locations, down to village panchayats across Karnataka, and is expected to be watched by over 10 lakh people.This oath-taking gains importance because the state government had denied Shivakumar permission on two occasions. His name was finalised three months ago.

The swearing-in starts at 10.30am, with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal inaugurating the function. Seva Dal volunteers will offer a guard of honour to Shivakumar, and sing Vande Mataram, which will be followed by a welcome address. 

After lighting of the lamp, the preamble of the Constitution will be recited. Shivakumar will take oath accompanied by the three working presidents, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi. Shivakumar, who seeks to make the Congress a cadre-based party, takes over from Dinesh Gundurao. Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Opposition leader in the Council SR Patil will address the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp