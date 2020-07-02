DK Shivakumar’s oath-taking to be streamed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a different swearing-in for KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Massive arrangements have been made in the new building behind the Congress office on Queens Road for the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday. In a first, the entire programme will be live-streamed to over 78,000 locations, down to village panchayats across Karnataka, and is expected to be watched by over 10 lakh people.This oath-taking gains importance because the state government had denied Shivakumar permission on two occasions. His name was finalised three months ago.

The swearing-in starts at 10.30am, with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal inaugurating the function. Seva Dal volunteers will offer a guard of honour to Shivakumar, and sing Vande Mataram, which will be followed by a welcome address.

After lighting of the lamp, the preamble of the Constitution will be recited. Shivakumar will take oath accompanied by the three working presidents, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi. Shivakumar, who seeks to make the Congress a cadre-based party, takes over from Dinesh Gundurao. Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Opposition leader in the Council SR Patil will address the gathering.