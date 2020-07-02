Karnataka clocks 5,500 Covid cases in 5 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka set yet another record for the highest number of Covid cases in a single day at 1,272, taking the total to 16,514 cases on Wednesday. In just five days, from June 27 to July 1, the state has recorded a whopping 5,509 positive cases. The real worry, however, is Bengaluru Urban, which continues to top the list with the highest number of cases, and on Wednesday, it recorded 735 cases. Alarmingly, contacts of all the 735 cases were still being traced. The district has added 2,761 cases in the last five days.

Munish Moudgil, in charge of the Karnataka Covid War Room, said, “The BBMP, which is searching for the source of infection, has a sizeable number of cases that do not have any travel history or contacts of known patients.”The state also reported seven deaths, taking the toll to 253. Two were from Bengaluru Urban. Both were 50-year-old -- one a man and the other a woman -- and were suffering from SARI and ILI with comorbidities. In Bidar, two people who had returned from Telangana and suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness died. Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and Hassan recorded one death each.

Ballari district had 85 cases, of which 20 were ILI and four SARI cases, contacts of three cases were still being traced, and the rest were contacts of previous patients. Dakshina Kannada had 84 cases, with six travelling from Sharjah, 27 ILI cases and the rest contacts of previous patients.Dharwad recorded 35 cases and Bengaluru Rural 29. Vijaypura and Hassan had 28 cases each, Uttara Kannada, Udupi , Chamrajanagara and Bagalkote had 23, 22, 21 and 20 cases, respectively.

Tumakuru recorded 19 cases, while Davanagere 16. Chikkabalapura had 15 cases, Kalaburgi and Ramnagara 14 each, and Koppal, Raichur and Chitradurga 12 cases each. Yadgir, Belagavi and Bidar recorded eight each, Kodagu seven, Mandya and Kolar five each, Shivamogga three, Gadag two and Chikkabalapur one.