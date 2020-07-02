STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Leaders expect D K Shivakumar to revive Congress in Mumbai-Karnataka

The new KPCC chief is likely to set a target to the leaders in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot to win at least 90 per cent of the 54 assembly seats in the next election, sources said.

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The swearing-in of Congress party's noted leader D K Shivakumar as the new chief of KPCC is expected to add new vigour to the grand old party in Mumbai-Karnataka, a traditional Congress stronghold which BJP has been able to capture in the recent times.

Several Congress leaders from Mumbai-Karnataka region expect Shivakumar to bolster the party to regain its lost ground here. According to sources, former State Congress Women's Cell President Laxmi Hebbalkar and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi will be given more powers by Shivakumar to rebuild the party in the regionfrom the grassroots.

The mood in the Congress camps in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and all other districts of Mumbai-Karnataka has been upbeat as the new KPCC chief is likely to set a target to the leaders in this region to win at least 90 per cent of the 54 assembly seats in the next election, sources said.

ALSO READ: D K Shivakumar takes charge as KPCC President in massive digital rally

BJP had won 35 seats against 17 of the Congress in Mumbai-Karnataka in the last assembly election. After Operation Lotus last year, more MLAs from Congress and JDS joined the saffron party.

Hebbalkar, a close confidante of Shivakumar is confident that the party will regain its lost momentum in all parts of Karnataka, especially in Mumbai-Karnataka region with the elevation of Shivakumar as KPCC Chief. She said, the leader may utilise the capabilities of many tall leaders of the party in the region to rebuild the party in those segments where the rival parties have been able to defeat the Congress.

MLA Ganesh Hukkeri also expects Shivakumar to take the party to new heights in the state by making best use of his experience and political strategies. He said, the party workers at the grassroots in the state were rejoicing at the elevation of Shivakumar.

Supporters of Hebbalkar are fervently waiting for the new KPCC president to allot a new role to her in the party as she has not only grown popular among the dominant Lingayat community in Mumbai-Karnataka but has played a key role in building the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp