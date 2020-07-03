Better late than never: Karnataka cop writes SSLC exams at 55 in bid to gain promotion

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: KN Manjunath is very keen to clear the SSLC examinations but unlike the others in the exam hall, he is not a student. This head constable in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) 3rd Battalion in Koramangala wants to pass so that he can be promoted as an assistant sub-inspector and later sub-inspector before his retirement.

The 55-year-old applied for fifteen days leave and wrote the exams in Kolar Government Girls Junior College.

Speaking to The New Indian Express after the exams concluded on Friday, Manjunath said he was appointed to the KSRP in 1993 in Shivamogga and was later transferred to Bengaluru.

As he faced problems in getting promotion, he decided to take up the exams. Accordingly, he applied for fifteen days leave and worked very hard to clear the exams which he wrote in Kannada.

Manjunath said when he started studying six months ago, he found it very difficult as he lives in Kataripala in Kolar and commutes daily to Bengaluru for work, but later he got interested in the subjects and managed to prepare.

He also thanked the state government for conducting the examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he was worried following the postponement of the exams but when the government announced the new dates, he started preparing with the help of his daughter, son and a few friends.

Manjunath said he does not worry about taking up the examination in his fifties as he is very particular that he wants to get promotion as well as good benefits during his retirement.