Centralised system can beat bed shortage

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors treating Covid-19 patients in government and private hospitals are finding themselves helpless as they turn away patients due to non-availability of beds. Often, it’s emergency patients brought in ambulances, who have already been turned away by many other hospitals. To end this, they advocate a centralised bed allocation system. At present, the government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their beds, but have no way to enforce or monitor it.

“On a daily basis, we are having to turn away over 50 patients due to non-availability of beds, a majority of whom are brought in ambulances. They would have knocked on the doors of 6 to 12 hospitals already. On Thursday morning, I got one such patient, and we tried calling 25 hospitals to help him, but were told that beds are not available,” said a doctor treating coronavirus patients at a private hospital, on condition of anonymity.

“Many of the patients we turn away would not have survived without oxygen beds. Ideally, a patient should turn up at the nearest hospital when they test positive. If the hospital is full, hospital authorities should call a central number and inform them that a general bed, oxygen or ventilator bed is needed. The centralised system should show up which hospital has an available bed and direct the patient there so they don’t run around,” the doctor said, adding,”The system should be able to tell if a hospital is lying about non-availability of beds or if 50% is full, they must increase the limit to 75%.”

The director of a Covid-19 government hospital said a call centre needs to be set up, and a nodal officer appointed, for hospitals to reach out to help patients secure beds. “Private hospitals are blindly referring patients to any government hospital without checking if beds are available. Somehow, we have squeezed in more than our capacity but cannot do more. Doctors have no option but to turn patients away. There is a system, though ineffective, of monitoring bed availability in government hospitals, as the district surveillance officer is updated about the situation. However, there is no system to oversee private hospitals,” the director said.

The situation is not just about bed shortage, but judicious use of existing beds as well.Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher, said, “Beds are occupied by non-emergency patients who are young and without co-morbidities. It is emergency patients who are running around trying to secure a bed, and dying. Private hospitals are cherry-picking cases and not taking complicated cases. We need real-time updates about Covid bed availability. The government should raise awareness, and ask asymptomatic and mild corona patients to go to Covid Care Centres.”