STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 patients below 50, asymptomatic to be under home isolation: Karnataka govt

The patient shall report everyday to the physician or health authorities and shall have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and PPE.

Published: 03rd July 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Patients who are asymptomatic or have mild case of coronavirus, aged below 50 years and having oxygen saturation equal or above 95 percent shall be considered for home isolation, as per new guidelines issued by Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare department.

The patient shall report everyday to the physician or health authorities and shall have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and PPE.

A caregiver should be available 24/7, with regular communication links between caregiver and hospital. An e-tag band shall be put on the left wrist to alert authorities of violation of home isolation.

The health staff shall assess health factors using thermal scanning for fever, pulse oximetry for oxygen saturation levels, glucometer for random blood sugar and BP apparatus for blood pressure recording.

Those under home quarantine shall not have comorbid conditions such as kidney disease requiring dialysis, heart disease, stroke, tuberculosis, cancer, HIV, should not be immune-compromised, on steroids or immune-suppresants.

The patients must have a separate well-ventilated room for isolation with an attached toilet.

The caregivers must also wear N95 masks when in the same room with the ill person. Utensils used by the patient shall be cleaned while wearing gloves. 

Home isolation will go on for 17 days after onset of symptoms, or date of sampling and no fever for 10 days.

They can be released once there are no symptoms, fever, maintains saturation above 95 percent and respiratory rate less than 24 per minute.

The health team from district health authority or BBMP shall visit the house and assess suitability for home isolation, with teleconsultation link established. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp