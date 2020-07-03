KLE tech varsity students launch campaign against online exams

Due to the lockdown, annual exams were not conducted. Therefore, the autonomous varsity decided to conduct exams online from July 21. The varsity asked students to be ready with a laptop for the exams. It also asked students to keep a smartphone as an alternative in case they lose internet access.

Opposing the decision of the varsity, many students launched Twitter campaign #unjustifiedKLETUexams against the exams. They demanded the varsity to take back its decision.

One of the students alleged that 70 percent syllabus was not covered for which online classes were conducted. But most of the students were not able to understand the subjects due to poor internet connectivity.

"Some students are from humble backgrounds and they don't have laptops. Some don't have smartphones, during lockdown they managed to attend online classes with the help of their parents' phones. We were assured of offline classes at least for one month before the exams, but the authorities have announced exam dates," he added.

"Many students went to their native villages where they can't get good internet connectivity. If they attend exams without understanding the syllabus, it would be very difficult for them to write exams," said another student.

Prof Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor of the KLE Tech University said that keeping the students' future in mind, the varsity came up with online exams. If a student faces technical issues during the online exam, he/she can appear for exam for the same subject for the second time. "Online exams are not compulsory. If they don't want online exams they can appear for the exams in person which would be conducted after Covid situation comes under control."