Officials suspended for Ballari burial

DHO Dr M S Patil said the team which carried out the disposal has been warned against repeating this.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of an earthmover at the burial site on Ballari outskirts where eight bodies were cremated on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI, BENGALURU: Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M has directed the district health officer (DHO) to start an inquiry into the incident wherein the body of a person who died of Covid-19 was disposed in violation of protocol at Honagera village. “A notice has already been served to the Wadagera taluk health officer in this regard. After receiving the report from the DHO, appropriate action will be taken against the guilty,” Rao told TNIE over phone.

DHO Dr M S Patil said the team which carried out the disposal has been warned against repeating this. "A new team will be put in place after imparting one more round of training in disposing bodies," he said.  
Meanwhile, Health Minister B Sriramulu said those who were involved in burying bodies in a pit in Ballari have been suspended. Sriramulu  added that he has requested contract doctors to continue their services. “The Chief Minister also discussed their demands and agreed to facilitate the pay hike,” Sriramulu added.

