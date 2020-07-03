Seal border, stay safe: Bars, trenches shut off traffic, tourism

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: The coronavirus infection is spreading, and so is fear among people. With an increase in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has closed its border with Tamil Nadu in Chamarajanagar district, bringing vehicular and human traffic to a halt.The Chamarajanagar district administration, based on a report by the Hanur tahsildar, ordered closure of Palar, Nala Road and Ardhanaripura, the gateway to Tamil Nadu, as it connects both Salem and Erode districts.

Revenue and forest department officials also closed roads connecting Krishnagiri district via Hoggenekal, in response to TNIE reports that migrant labourers were trekking through woods to reach their villages in Kollegal and Hanur taluks.It’s the same story on the other side of the border. In the villages of Bharathipuram, Ramapura, Ellekatte and a few others, people have dug trenches across roads connecting Talawadi in Erode district and Chamarajanagar. Villagers living on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border want to shut the doors to people from Karnataka, as the number of positive cases crossed 50 in Chamarajanagar, and is likely to shoot up further.

Though Chamarajanagar district had remained a green zone for more than two months, the sudden spike in cases has taken its tally to 54 cases, and forced the administration to order the closure of all tourists spots. This will again bring the curtains down on tourism in the region, that includes Bara Chukki falls, Hoggenekal and other points.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi said that truck drivers from Chamarajanagar district visiting markets in Tamil Nadu and Kerala should compulsorily remain in institutional quarantine for three days. At least 60 to 80 trucks from Chamarajanagar visit markets in both states.Meanwhile, with checkposts closed between states, farmers fear it may lead to another crash in the prices of vegetables and other produce.

Villagers demand closure of resort

Madikeri: Villagers of Somwarpet have submitted a written complaint to the Tahasildar requesting closure of a private resort in Pushpageri belt of the taluk. The villagers have threatened to stage a protest if action is not taken. “The resort is taking in guests from outside the state, such as Kerala and Chennai, and this poses a risk of Covid-19 spreading across the villages of Somwarpet. There are many locals employed in the resort and they come in close contact with the guests.

We see tourist cars entering the resort every day, and this has created panic among us villagers,” said Lingaraju, a resident of Shanthalli. The villagers have also threatened to stop tourist vehicles from entering. Responding to the complaint, the manager of the resort said, “Tourists are not coming from outside the state. The Kerala and Tamil Nadu registered vehicles are coming from Bengaluru and other districts. We are also following all SOPs issued by the government.”

Meanwhile, the Hotels & Resort Association of Kodagu have voluntarily decided to close resorts and homestays till July 15. “There are six corporate resorts that are open across the district that are not going to close, and have stated that they will follow all government orders to ensure there is no spread of the virus,” said Nagendra Prasad, president, Kodagu Hotels & Resorts Association.