SSLC exams: Day 6 saw 98% attendance, four debarred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sixth day of the SSLC exam on Thursday, during which students gave their first language paper, registered 98.12% attendance, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said.Of the registered 7,78,618 students, 7,64,006 candidates appeared for the exam while 14,612 were absent. Last year, 98.93% students had given their first language paper, the minister said.

Of the total students who wrote the exam on Thursday, 7,44,843 were freshers while 20,957 examinees were private candidates. As many as 3,890 students were from containment areas. Another 670 students, who were suffering illnesses not related to Covid-19, were accommodated in special halls. Of the 639 students from neighbouring states, 45 did not turn up while the other 594 students wrote the exam. As many as 12,540 migrant students, too, gave their paper, he said.Four students, who were allegedly involved in malpractice, were debarred.

Kumar visited 13 exam centres in Tumakuru, Madhugiri and Bengaluru Rural and took stock of the situation. He said he found that students composed during the exam and expressed satisfaction about the arrangements made.

Evaluation

The KSEEB has written to the Department of Public Instruction to arrange tranport for valuators from every taluk to the district valuation centre. The board has directed the department to ensure physical distancing in buses and to reimburse expenses incurred for travel.