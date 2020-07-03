STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tears in eyes, resilience in heart: SSLC student writes exam hours after father's demise in Karnataka

Anusha Bhajantri appeared for her Kannada language exam even as her father, Suresh, who was a teacher, died in the morning due to kidney related problems. 

Published: 03rd July 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 01:27 PM

A visibly distraught Anusha as she heads for her SSLC Kannada exam hours after her father's death. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GADAG: An SSLC student wrote her exam even as she lost her father hours before on Friday in Karnataka's Gadag.

“Anusha was very upset and it was difficult to manage her, but she wished to write exams and asked the family members to stop all rituals till she comes back. We appreciate her dedication as she had the option of supplementary exams. She took a decision and went to exam with tears in her eyes,” Mounesh Bhajantri, Anusha's relative said.

Manjunath Vastard, a shop owner near Anusha’s house said, “On Friday, early morning Anusha’s dad died. Her mother, who is a teacher, called the neibhours and told the news. Anush lost her father but she attended the exams. All the neighbours promised her to hold down all the rituals till she comes back”. 

