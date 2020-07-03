STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technology to help doctors virtually consult patients

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu launched ‘ICU Telecard’ on Thursday, a technology developed by CISCO to address the concerns of doctors treating Covid patients. The technology help doctors who have contracted the virus while on duty, allowing them to provide treatment to patients from a safe distance. It will also ensure that doctors don’t come in contact with patients in isolation wards and Covid ICU’s.

This is also a way to help patients in quarantine get emotional support from counsellors and stay in touch with their families via video-conference. Families will also be able to virtually take part in doctor consultations.  “This technology is a necessity in safeguarding the health of doctors, and should be implemented in all hospitals. We will discuss this in the task force meeting, and take decisions regarding technology required in Covid hospitals in the state. For now, we have installed the technology at Victoria Hospital and KC General hospital,” the minister said. 

Sriramulu also addressed complaints regarding the delay in releasing of dead bodies that are yet to be tested, stating that the Chief Minister in a meeting on Wednesday has ordered for more testing labs to be set up. “We are also contemplating conducting plasma therapy in all districts,” he said. 

