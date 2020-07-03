Transfer lecturers first, forum tells govt

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior pre-university lecturers in Karnataka have demanded that the government frame a policy for the transfer of lecturers and address the grievances of senior lecturers on priority.The Karnataka PU Lecturers Association has written to the government, asking that the department hold counselling for senior lecturers seeking transfer before the online counselling on July 8 to fill 1,203 vacancies in colleges across the State.

The association has also taken offence to the government’s call for transfer of employees in Group C and Group D category by July 10, even as the government got cold feet on the issue of the transfer of lecturers. The association members said the department needs to first counsel these senior lecturers, who have been mulling over a transfer for at least 25 years, only after this fresh recruits should be allotted posting.

Members of the association alleged that transfers in the department of pre-university education have been held unscientifically. It has been irregular too which, according to them, is the reason why scores of senior lecturers have been compelled to continue teaching in the same institution for over two decades.

The government’s recent circular to conduct online counselling for fresh recruits will therefore be a grave injustice to the senior lecturers, the members alleged. Members of the association demanded that the government should form a set of regulations on transfer of PU lecturers and address the grievances of senior lecturers on priority.