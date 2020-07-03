Two Congressmen take oath as MLCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Congress members, B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed, took oath as members of the Legislative Council on Thursday. Speaking to TNIE, Hariprasad said, “After decades in national politics, the party high command has decided to bring me into state politics.’’ Naseer Ahmed said, “The State is facing grim challenges like Covid-19. We will fight to make the lot of the citizen better.’’

Hariprasad, a four-time Rajya Sabha member and who has served as AICC general secretary and state in-charge of 17 states, is expected to add to Congress’ formidable strength in the Council. They already have 32 members. In comparison, BJP’s numbers will go up to 23 after getting four new members.

Naseer Ahmed who was a minister in S Bangarappa’s cabinet has been a council member three times previously. BJP MLC Ravi Kumar said that the party’s Council members will take oath at 12.15pm on Friday.The lone JDS member, Inchara Govindraj, said he would take oath after July 20 depending on the availability of former PM H D Deve Gowda.